Low-maintenance homes with boat dock access and turnkey lifestyle prove popular at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa, IL.

Empty-nesters, active families and vacation home investors all appreciate the low-maintenance lifestyle and boat dock access offered in the new Boat House neighborhood at Heritage Harbor Resort on the Illinois River in Ottawa.

“The ranch and two-story designs with spectacular water views, direct access to boat docks, combined with a turnkey lifestyle have made these homes a popular choice with a cross-section of buyers,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “The award-winning 152-slip marina and 32-acres of 8-foot deep harbor appeal to boaters and water sport enthusiasts as does the 16-mile stretch of waterway between the Marseilles Lock and Starved Rock and access to the Great Loop.”

Only 12 homes are offered in the Boat House neighborhood and range from 975 to 1,700 square feet in size with two or three bedrooms, 2 ½ bath, charming front and back porches and finished lower levels that include a recreation room, full bath, storage and covered deck. Priced from $299,000, the homes boast a modern farmhouse architecture with a nautical flair.

“The Skipper, with main level owner’s suite, is a popular choice with today’s buyers” Alexander said. “In addition to the open-concept single-level lifestyle, buyers appreciate the freedom of low-maintenance living and worry-free travel. These turnkey homes allow them to leave for a weekend or for months with peace-of-mind.”

A charming front porch welcomes visitors to the Skipper and leads to the island kitchen open to the living and dining rooms. A spacious back porch extends entertaining possibilities in warmer months and overlooks the harbor. A powder room is located off the entry hall. Tucked away for optimal privacy, the owner’s suite includes a private bath.

Downstairs, optional large recreation room with wet bar or wine cellar opens to the outdoor covered deck. An additional bedroom with full bath is ideal for visiting guests. A laundry room and ample storage room complete the Skipper design.

Less than 90 minutes west of Chicago in Ottawa’s Starved Rock Country, Heritage Harbor offers several distinct neighborhoods, including villas, cottages, low-maintenance single-family homes and luxury, custom residences. The community also features the Red Dog Grill Restaurant and Tiki Bar, Knot’s Landing sand beach and 3.2 mile Harbor Walk as well numerous neighborhood clubhouses and swimming pools. The Heritage Harbor activity director plans year-round events for residents and guests, including live music on weekends, crafts, cooking classes, tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.

“Boaters and non-boaters alike enjoy endless recreational opportunities at Heritage Harbor,” Alexander said. “The Marina offers rentals of pontoon boats, jet-skis, Go-Float electric boats, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and more all with a 10% discount for homeowners and Harbor Inn guests.”

The community is across from the 62-mile I & M Canal Biking trail, is just three miles to charming downtown Ottawa and is only 15 minutes from 2,630-acre Starved Rock State Park, known for its steep sandstone canyons and waterfalls. Historic Ottawa, site of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas Debate, offers shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more. Minutes from Heritage Harbor, visitors also enjoy the August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. Tasting Room, Illinois River Winery, Utica Electric Bike Rental, LaSalle Canal Boat tours and the Grand Bear Falls Indoor Water Park. Golfers enjoy a host of nearby golf clubs such as Dayton Ridge Golf Club, Pine Hills Golf Club Bar and Restaurant and Bourne golf course. The Concept Haulers Motor Speedway offers go karting and the nearby Grundy County Speedway offers stock car racing.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 or email tammyb@heritageharbor.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com.