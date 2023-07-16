Woodstock Old Courthouse Center nearing completion, businesses to open soon

Woodstock City planner Darrell Moore and Mayor Mike Turner talk about the newly remodeled Old Courthouse Center in Woodstock on Thursday, July 13, 2023, during a tour of the building. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

It’s a gem. It’s a magnificent old building. I think it’s on par with the best of old cities in the U.S. and old cities across the world.”

— Mike Turner, Woodstock mayor