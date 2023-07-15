Huntley marijuana craft grow facility hopes to begin production next week

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13

Oregonix Farms CEO David Schwimmer stands with Cyndi Dodick as she finishes a prayer as Oregonix Farms opens its new craft grow facility in Huntley on Friday, July 14, 2023. During the grand opening, guests were able to tour the facility. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )