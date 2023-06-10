Letter: Misplaced priority for what needs to be done

I was reading about the bill to redesign Illinois’ flag. Republicans think it’s a misplaced priority, while Democrats think it’s the right thing to do.

In my opinion, it may be a misplaced priority compared to what needs to be done. But updating the flag to make Illinois more appealing is a good distraction to bring sides together.

Cutting taxes would also help. But why not redesign the flag?

But here we go again on the debt limit. Keep raising it; keep borrowing money from other nations. This is an example of how poorly we handle money. I hope the speaker and president agree on something without the fearmongering that was going over the edge.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president for the Democrats. I’m for it. He and Donald Trump would make a great presidential debate.

Memorial Day was Monday, May 29, as well as President John F. Kennedy’s birthday. He once said the best road to progress is freedom’s road.

God bless those who served, who died, and made freedom ring. God bless the 35th president, whom I wish a happy birthday.

Bob DeLacy Jr.

Marengo