I have known John Pletz for over 15 years. I served with him on the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and as an ambassador. Pletz is a terrific individual, being both knowledgeable and insightful on business matters with a willingness to discuss issues from every angle. The park district would be well served with his new insight and a fresh approach to current and long-range plans. I endorse Pletz and know he will exceed expectations.

Tad Walters

Crystal Lake