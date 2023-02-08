Letter: Resolutions won’t change the Protect Illinois Communities Act

The McHenry County Board is currently considering a resolution that would officially oppose the Protect Illinois Communities Act and effectively limit how the board and sheriff can direct funds.

The resolution won’t change state law. The courts are already debating the constitutionality of the law. The only thing the resolution will do is serve as a dog whistle for people who have been misled into thinking the state is coming for their guns.

Adopting common sense gun laws will not help gun violence, but it must be part of the solution. There needs to be a way for all of us to work together. When political parties and special interests pit us against each other, we all lose. I implore anyone with an opinion on this issue to contact their county board members and tell them where they stand.

Abby Callard

Oakwood Hills