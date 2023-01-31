Letter: Illinois gun law

Did anyone think that the General Assembly’s lame duck session would be good for us? The lame duck session is used to stick it to the voters because their job is safe for at least the next two years.

Why are law-abiding citizens being denied Second Amendment rights, but the government has armed resources to protect government employees and facilities?

Has anyone ever gone to a county, state or federal facility that did not have security guards or law enforcement officers?

Mayor of Chicago and Gov. JB Pritzker have massive security details, are they more important than our families?

Our government has created a not good for us but good for them society that they keep fueling. Bottom line, if the government provided better customer service, they wouldn’t need armed guards.

I worked for the state of Illinois, and the clients I worked with did not leave angry because one has to listen what they believe is the problem and provide them with a reasonable solution.

Illinois residents deserve better.

Mike Ruffner

Antioch