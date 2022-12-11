Letter: Physical education uniforms should not be mandatory

Physical education uniforms should be banned from schools. They discourage individualism, promote sexism and are an unnecessary expense.

P.E. uniforms encourage robotic, monotonous and collective thinking. Expressing individuality through clothing styles increases self-esteem and confidence. Students are innovative when they do not look like one another. Passion is felt for activities, and new ideas pop-up during games when students feel happy to express themselves. From a young age, children are encouraged to choose their clothes on their own.

When society feels they are losing their freedom of expression and choice, rebellious behavior can emerge. This will lead to students rejecting uniforms and being angry that they have to go to gym class. Uniforms are typically made leaning toward one gender. For example, the shorts are made for the male gender, but females are also required to wear them. These uniforms are sexist. This makes women feel inferior. Imagine telling boys they must wear physical education uniforms that fit women’s bodies. Female students should not be expected to wear uniforms that are made for boys’ body types. To avoid this dilemma, uniforms should not be worn.

Often, these uniforms must be altered or modified at home, so the shorts or T-shirt fit them properly. This creates unneeded anxiety and low self-esteem. Many girls and boys stand awkwardly in class, praying that no one sees them.

Schools should not have mandatory school physical education requirements. Instead, students should have the freedom to choose. School is the first place outside students’ homes to learn to be an individual, be able to freely express themselves and be comfortable with what they look like when they wear the clothes they choose. Get rid of school uniforms to create a better environment for students.

Ariana Patel

Huntley