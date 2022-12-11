Letter: A sad day for small business

After eight years of serving the community, a car wash on Route 176 is closing. Small business is the backbone of our economy and no matter how hard the owners work, no matter how many hours a day, no matter how many sleepless nights and wondering if you did the right thing all day, there are circumstances always out of their your control.

COVID-19 is the biggest culprit, the federal government’s policies, the state government increasing regulations and putting strangleholds on small business by raising the minimum wage to $15, property taxes, etc., are damaging and factors owners cannot control. In this instance the killing factor was the village of Prairie Grove’s board of trustees and its president.

The strangling village ordinances restricting temporary signage was a kill shot. With increasing competition in the area this business could not put any signage out front to promote sales, promote the business and not even able to put anything in the grass to say something as simple as “open for business.”

No flags, no banners, no pendants, no inflatables, nothing. Imagine Route 14 businesses in Crystal Lake without signage. You can’t, because that’s what it takes to be successful. That’s why Crystal Lake is thriving and that’s why Prairie Grove is dying. If you’re considering opening a business in Prairie Grove check all the restrictions first.

Protect your small businesses, they are the lifeline of this country.

Terry Trobiani

Crystal Lake