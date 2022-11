It is ironic when Republicans decry big government and blame inflation on the Democrats, yet within days of the recent election, the McHenry County Board voted 13 to 11 in favor of raising our taxes. Kay Bates (R-McHenry) stated, “Our constituents will remember us for cutting services long after the tax increase is forgotten.”

I don’t think so, Ms. Bates.

Linnea Thennes

McHenry