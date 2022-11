Having known Mary Mahady professionally and personally for several decades, I can say without any hesitation that Mary has a sharp mind and strong work ethic. She truly cares about helping people and has demonstrated her character in her current position as McHenry Township assessor. Mary has a strong moral compass, she understands right from wrong. I have no doubt she will be a strong leader as McHenry County clerk.

Please consider voting for Mary.

Diana Mark

McHenry