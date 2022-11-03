Letter: Vote for Mary Mahady

When I cast my vote in any election, the one thing that is most important to me is the word “confidence.” I want to be confident in my choice of the right candidate and that the election, my ballot, and my vote will be prepared and counted correctly.

I am confident that when I vote for Mary Mahady, both of those criteria will be met. I am confident she has the qualifications to be the McHenry County Clerk. I will be confident in future elections that they will be run efficiently, correctly, and fairly. I will be voting for Mary and ask that if you care about elections, that you vote for Mary as well.

A vote for Mary Mahady is most definitely a vote for confidence.

Lauren Kleinjan

Woodstock