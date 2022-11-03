Letter: Restore trust and integrity

We need to vote for Mary Mahady.

The clerk’s most important responsibility is to ensure the integrity of the election process. Mary is running for the position of McHenry County Clerk because voters need a person who will do the work to restore trust in the system.

All elections are important, but especially those for local office because they have the most direct effect on our daily lives. In many cases, an election is determined by just a few votes. We cannot afford to have doubts about the way our elections are conducted and managed. Those doubts have been rising up in McHenry County’s elections. Mary will make sure the ballots are correct, the election judges are properly trained and voting is accessible to all eligible voters.

Mary’s candidacy comes from a career in real estate, and real estate assessment. The McHenry Township Assessor’s Office and the Board of Review gave her invaluable training for recognizing the need to critically analyze issues and solve problems. Especially relevant was her service to the committees of ethics, professional standards and education. These experiences have strengthened her desire to participate in a full and fair democratic process.

Vote for Mary Mahady to restore trust and integrity.

Kristine Paprocki

Woodstock