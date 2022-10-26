Letter: Vote for Carolyn Campbell

I strongly urge voters in District 3, which includes parts of Lakewood and Crystal Lake, to vote for Carolyn Campbell for McHenry County Board. In these toxically partisan political times, Lyn is the perfect antidote. In her five years as a McHenry County Conservation District trustee, Lyn demonstrated the ability and skill to work with individuals of all political persuasions. While on the Board, Lyn consistently strove to fulfill the Conservation District’s mission while keeping the needs and interests of the citizens of McHenry County first and foremost.

In February, Lyn was unanimously approved by the McHenry County Board to fill a vacant Board seat. As a County Board Member, she has continued to work with a practical, common sense spirit that has won the respect of both Republican and Democratic Board members. Lyn Campbell is exactly the kind of individual that the McHenry County Board needs to move beyond partisan rancor and find effective solutions to the issues facing the County today and in the future. Please vote for Carolyn Campbell for McHenry County Board District 3.

John Sullivan

Woodstock