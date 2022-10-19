Letter: Vote for Lisa Haderlein

If you vote in Illinois’ 16th District, you should sit up and take notice. There’s a new kid on the block. Her name is Lisa Haderlein. She is worth your vote. She has proven herself a conscientious and effective public servant on the Harvard City Council and the Harvard Library Board for the last three years. She has extensive experience handling large budgets and managing staff as the director of a McHenry County land conservancy group. She truly cares about the quality of life for the citizens of McHenry County.

A recent study of politicians showed that men ran for office for the title and prestige it gave them. Women run for office on issues that are important to them. For Lisa, what’s important is the condition of our county we leave to our children and grandchildren. It will definitely be better if Lisa’s elected to the Illinois 16th district Congressional seat.

Vote for Lisa Haderlein.

Karen Lavin

Wonder Lake