Children in McHenry High School told of being required to respect the demands of “furries” to be treated as actual cats.

Teachers gave in to demands of cat people proving truth is stranger than fiction. I am sure no proof will be found, but Republican congressional candidate Catalina Lauf is correct, this cat stuff was pushed at school. I don’t know how many schools participated, but a northern area high school my child attended was one that did this.

Valerie Otis

McHenry