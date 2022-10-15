Letter: I trust Lou Ness

I read your recent article on Lou Ness. I was the CEO of the Mental Health Board when this incident happened. We were a major funder of Turning Point. I want to assure your readers that Lou acted as any executive would have in this matter. The mistake was entirely a problem that was caused by the state of Illinois.

The fact is, Lou is a very caring and responsible individual. There would be no Turning Point if it were not for Lou. Her energy, drive, and commitment made what seemed an impossible vision possible.

Her ministry has proven her integrity. Her life of service has proved her commitment to the public.

I would trust Lou with my money and my vote.

Dennis Smith

McHenry