Letter: Conservation district a benefit

So what do we get in return for the taxes we pay in McHenry County? In reality, it is often more than we think about or take advantage of. Let’s consider the McHenry County Conservation District as a case in point.

The majority of us, myself included, couldn’t afford to own a large parcel of property with miles of trails, an oak grove, streams, ponds and wildlife habitats. Because of MCCD, we all have access to our own great outdoors.

The district sends outs its program schedule, called “Landscapes,” free to county residents who request to be on their mailing list. Among the offerings this fall is one for seniors called Open Air Trishaw Trail Rides.” What a wonderful experience my husband and I had one recent Saturday being taken on a 15-minute bike ride along the Hebron Trail. The opportunity was because of a partnership between MCCD and an organization called Cycling Without Age. For those limited by age and/or physical disabilities but want to experience being able to participate in outdoor activities, you couldn’t ask for a more inclusive program.

Here is an example of where taxes and benefits equaled out. No complaints from me. Thank you, MCCD, Cycling Without Age and, in particular, Dean, the nice trishaw peddler from Wonder Lake who certainly made our day.

Nancy J. Fike

McHenry