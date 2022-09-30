Letter: A farewell warning

All my life, I have called Illinois home.

However, during this dark hour for our nation, I have decided to move to Washington, D.C. I am pursuing a life of public service in the beating heart of our democratic republic.

Yes, the United States is threatened by the depredations of dictatorship, but even more, our very survival is thrown to the winds of fate by the degradation and destruction catalyzed by our own feckless leadership. Illinois courts, and possibly the Supreme Court, ought to challenge the constitutionality of the Safe-T Act. In the Illinois Constitution, legislation is legally required to address one matter at a time. This foolish law addresses several at once in a poorly written and stultifying legal framework. Article Nine of the Illinois Constitution states that, with the exception of capital offenses and certain felonies, all people are bailable.

If Gov. Pritzker and the Legislature wish to change this reality, they are obligated to issue a referendum and take these matters directly to the people. The Democratic Party claims to be the political vessel of ordinary citizens, but in fact, they merely perpetuate the oligarchic tendencies of the aloof ruling class.

The Safe-T Act will place my 98-year-old grandfather and 89-year-old grandmother at the mercy of hardened criminals who can trespass onto their property without fear of arrest. They also place my single mother in jeopardy.

I implore our leaders in Illinois protect my family and all Illinoisans. Under Illinois law and the United States Constitution, it is the government’s solemn obligation to defend the people of America.

Henry J. Wilson

Washington, D.C.