Letter: Vote for Kelli Wegener

Since relocating to McHenry County 11 years ago, I have come to understand the important role the McHenry County Board plays in the lives of county residents. Electing dedicated, forward-thinking board members is crucial in continuing our recent positive local progress.

Kelli Wegener has demonstrated diligence, determination and dedication in her first term on the Board. Representing District 3, Kelli has:

Fought for (and won) more vote-by-mail drop boxes in the county.

Voted for affordable housing and transit opportunities which will encourage younger people/families to move into McHenry County (this helps increase the workforce pool and keeps the employees and tax dollars in our county).

Continued to battle for safe transportation corridors near schools.

Owning a home in Holiday Hills, I am one of many families here trying to navigate the current wastewater sewer system installation. Kelli has been instrumental in applying for grants to offset residents’ outrageous financial obligations. She has worked effectively with Northern Moraine Water Reclamation District and the Village of Holiday Hills for increased communication and advocated for homeowners.

Kelli has been responsive to the needs of our communities, often challenging the status quo mentality, which has been prevalent in McHenry County for decades. I have watched her go toe-to-toe with opponents in committee meetings, fighting for the safety of our residents.

I will be voting for Kelli Wegener to remain on the McHenry County Board because she loves our community as much as I do.

James Klem

Holiday Hills