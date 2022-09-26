Letter: Vote Mahady for McHenry County Clerk

The rallying cry for elections this year has been, “Know how much your vote counts.”

To get your voice heard, you need to vote, and you want to be sure there are no mistakes or unnecessary inconveniences in the voting process.

Our current county clerk has consistently made mistakes with every election and this is not acceptable.

This year, I’m voting for Mary Mahady for McHenry County clerk because I want someone who will ensure that ballots will be accurate every time. I want someone committed to giving access to all voters with increased availability of locations and times.

Most importantly, I am voting for Mary Mahady because she will make sure votes are counted correctly and transparently. She needs your vote so she can provide us with the voter services we deserve.

Julie Crippen

McHenry