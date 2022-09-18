Letter: No on Amendment 1

Rejecting Amendment 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot is a chance for voters to help small businesses and themselves avoid a guaranteed $2,149 property tax hike, higher costs and potential litigation were the vague proposal passed. The proposed change to the Illinois Constitution would empower government unions, but the language is so broad it would create uncertainty for businesses as the courts untangle its implications and higher costs as greater demands would require higher taxes.

Mike O’Toole

Crystal Lake