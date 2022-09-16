Letter: Vote for Kelli Wegener

The mid-term election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. I’d like to ask for your support for Kelli Wegener – candidate for the new County Board District 5. She is currently on the board in the previous District 3 and has proven herself to be an asset to the residents of the district and the County Board as a whole.

The first thing everyone thinks about is taxes. As vice-chair of the Finance Committee and former bank auditor she is uniquely qualified to be a responsible custodian of the public funds. She has the background to look at funding as a professional. She has an MBA from DePaul University and has focused her career on finance and accounting. She was a bank examiner at the Federal Reserve Bank, an accountant at a trading firm on the Chicago Board of Trade, a project manager at the Board of Trade Clearing Corp., and recently “retired” as the financial administrator at First Congregational Church in Crystal Lake. She has deep roots in McHenry and is active with multiple community groups. She is a board member with the Home of the Sparrow, a board member with the McHenry County Democratic Women’s Founder, part of the McHenry Senior Tech Connect program, District Five Chair of the Democratic Party of McHenry County, a member of the McHenry Chamber of Commerce, a member of NOW, tutors seniors on how to use technology and is on the People in Need Steering Committee.

I’ve known Kelli since she first campaigned for County Board, and you couldn’t choose a more qualified person. Please vote for Kelli Wegener.

David Trost

McHenry