Letter: What liberals did and didn’t do

A recent tale about poor Harry was curious.

Perhaps Harry is working well into his 70s in order to maximize his lifetime Social Security payments. He likely availed himself of his wife’s benefits after she passed away. A liberal did that.

Maybe working helps him cope with the loss of his wife.

Harry benefits from Medicare, which was just given the right to negotiate prescription drug prices. A liberal did that.

Harry’s federal income tax withholding would indicate he’s earning approximately $70,000 a year. More than a few local folks would be happy with that income.

Harry’s taxes are paying for the $7.8 trillion national debt created when Trump gave himself and his gazillionaire buddies their tax cut windfall. A liberal didn’t do that.

Assuming there really are 21 new taxes and fees, do all 21 taxes apply to Harry? Really? Surely Harry is aware of the financial mess created by the former non-liberal governor that the current liberal administration is working diligently to correct.

Has it been so long since Harry has forgotten Dad’s birds and the bees talk? 100% of unwanted pregnancies are caused by men.

Before convincing school boards to not indoctrinate children about sexual orientation, it’s compulsory to produce evidence of that actually happening.

Immigration laws ignored? Remember babies being torn from their mother’s arms?

I would assume Harry’s wife was happy to vote. Liberals did that.

African-Americans were granted the right to vote, the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, etc., etc. Liberals did that.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake