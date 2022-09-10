Letter: Biden’s distracting people with ‘bread and circuses’

Are Democrats attempting to emulate Roman Empire history?

Bread and circuses. Panem et circenses. To keep power, Roman leaders used free “bread” (the public dole) and “circuses” (public entertainments) to distract the populace from rioting when they had real things to riot about. Replace the word “riot” with “election” and you’ll see that’s exactly how Democrats, led by President Joseph Biden, are attempting to keep power in the mid-term elections.

Biden and the Democrats, the party that’s been rotting America’s sweet tooth with free “bread” for decades (the New Deal, the Great Society, Obamacare, the Green New Deal, etc.), have stepped over into a savage political arena that’s obsessed with producing endless spectacles designed to distract the public from real issues. They’re unbecoming, scandalous, and a national disgrace.

Although the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act added about $1.9 trillion to the economy, economists say it spurred inflation. The Democratic bill included $1,400 payments to every American; $360 billion for state and local governments; and $242 billion in expanded unemployment benefits. The New York Times reported “the overall cost of gas, food, and other everyday items is increasing at its fastest rate in more than 40 years.”

President Biden promised to provide student debt relief in his campaign for the presidency. He’s following through on that promise with his decision on widespread student loan forgiveness that cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for all borrowers earning $125,000 or less per year. However, about 1.7 million Americans have had their entire student loan debt canceled during Biden’s term, adding up to about $34 billion in total student loan forgiveness.

President Biden uses “bread and circuses” to distract the people while he fixates on emptying the nation’s treasury on myths and phantoms (climate change, white supremacy, inclusiveness, globalism, equity, etc).

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake