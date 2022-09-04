Letter: Political campaign piece biased

Over the weekend, I received in the mail what can only be described as “junk mail” that was poorly disguised as a newspaper. It was obviously a biased political campaign piece with strong and mainly unsubstantiated opinions at best and half truths with racial overtones at worst. The writers of this biased propaganda did not even have the courage to identify themselves or their organization.

I realize that during the political season there can be strong and opposing views, but this went way beyond what has become the expected to being offensive. The weak attempt to pass this off as news or journalism failed and should be called out by the legitimate news media.

David Secrest

Crystal Lake