Letter: Thank you, Scott Reeder

I would like to extend a thank you to writer Scott Reeder for the Guest View article on Aug. 26 about Christian nationalism.

His article and the comparisons he illustrated are so relevant today.

The misuse of religious imagery for the purpose of promoting a single religious lifestyle is not about democracy. We are a democratic society, not a theocracy, and I agree with the statements of the chaplain he referenced. I don’t believe the bible, or its teachings of God ever point to all people becoming a Christian nation.

To use God for political purposes will only divide people as political parties have divided them. I believe most people have and want to have a spiritual connection with a power outside of themselves but do not want someone else’s religious views forced on them for political purposes. It will not only undermine our democracy, but will cause people to lose interest in a deity that could be so easily manipulated by changing political views.

Anna Gifford

Huntley