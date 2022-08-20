Letter: A nation comfortable with evil

To letter writer Jim Doll:

Out of all the things you said in your proclamation of good vs. evil, there was one thing we agreed on. We are a nation that is comfortable with evil. My evil looks a bit different.

We are comfortable with children having babies.

We are comfortable with an insurrection on U.S. soil.

We are comfortable that 62.1% of bankruptcies are due to bills from medical issues.

We are comfortable with mass shootings that take countless lives, as of Aug. 8, 472 mass shootings have taken place this year.

We are comfortable that 3.7 million children live in poverty.

We are comfortable with being last of the world’s richest countries for maternity leave for moms.

We are comfortable that we have the highest incarceration rate in the world.

Teaching our children history is not evil. Closing our eyes and pretending that the USA is perfect is.

Slavery, internment camps, stealing land from the Indigenous are just a few. Our children deserve to know all of our history: the good, the bad and the ugly.

The word “arsenokoitai” shows up in two different verses in the Bible, but it was not translated to mean “homosexual” until 1946 with a mistranslation.

As 1 John 4:20 will tell you: “Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen.”

Or, better yet, Philippians 2:4: “Instead of each person watching out for their own good, watch out for what is better for others.”

Maybe this will ring a bell?

Deuteronomy 10:19: “You shall also love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”

Aren’t we all given the unalienable rights to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness?

Don’t question why less than half of millennials (45%) and Gen Z (40%) say they attend church weekly.

As someone who attends church multiple times a week, I have great concern for the moral values of our country. The God I know, the God I trust, love and obey, would be greatly disappointed in the hypocritical antics that is allowed in our society.

“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Matthew22:37–39).

Don’t miss that last line.

Janelle Spike

Wonder Lake