Letter: No one should be afraid to express who they are

It saddens me to think after all the progress we’ve made for women’s rights, gay and lesbian rights, mixed marriage rights and equal rights in general that anyone, if they are truly and consciously good citizens, should be afraid to express who they are.

I feel as though we are going back in time, not progressing forward. No one’s property should be vandalized because their views on how to belong in this world are different from those of someone else. There are peaceful ways to protest without violence or harm. I am very sorry that the bakery in Lake in the Hills had to experience the hate. If you don’t like it, don’t go.

Cathy Bengtson, Crystal Lake