Letter: Constitution isn’t perfect, but it’s close

The Constitution of the United Sates is not a living, breathing document. It was written by intelligent people. It states exactly what they meant. In order to fully understand the Constitution you also need to read the Federalist Papers and other papers written by the framers. The Constitution does not give us rights, neither does the government.

The Constitution guarantees and protects those rights given by God and natural law. The First Amendment allows you to criticize the Constitution and our country. The Second Amendment protects the First. The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. People in every other amendment is the whole of the population. It is also the whole of the population in the second. Anything not specifically enumerated in the Constitution goes back to the states to decide. Abortion is not in the Constitution. It is now back to the states where it should have been in the first place. Judges are supposed to rule based on the Constitution and how it is written. Not on what they think is best for society. If you don’t like what the Constitution says there is a process to change it. It’s called a Constitution Convention. It’s not changed by rioting and harassing judges. Peaceful protest is protected.

Is our country perfect? No. Is our Constitution perfect? No, but it’s pretty close.

Anthony Santinello

Huntley