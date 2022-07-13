Letter: Who is our adversary?

Who is our adversary?

It’s obvious the Communist Party of China who’s leaders are in charge of the government. The heads of UK and US security services have made an unprecedented joint appearance to warn of the threat from China. Christopher Wray, FBI director, said that China was the ‘biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security.”

Why so many Chinese students in the U.S.? The number of Chinese students in the U.S. is 369,548 with China leading in the number of international students that travel to the U.S. to pursue studies. In the 2019-2020 academic year, the Chinese undergraduate and graduate students studying in the U.S. was 35% of the total international student population.

Tens of thousands of American students in the U.S. study abroad every year, “including 11,613 who studied in China during the 2017 to 2018 school years,” according to the Institute of International Education’s annual Open Doors report.

Isn’t Visa overstays the biggest problem in illegal immigration and has been a problem for years knowing that our government hasn’t the ability to manage these numbers. Our government is unwilling to control our southern border with thousands everyday coming into the U.S. without being properly vetted and scattered into the interior-states using taxpayer dollars to pay their transportation.

Based on the vast numbers of Chinese studying in the U.S. vs. the Americans studying in China, does this contribute to the ‘biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security”?

Robert Meale

Crystal Lake