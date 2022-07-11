Letter: Response to ‘silent majority’

I am writing in response to the letter “A message to the silent majority.” Thank you for your letter, however, I think you missed a very important point. As a Christian I’m naturally pro-life because it’s about the baby in the womb. The bible mentions directly, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.” We are able to write these letters along with live our lives because our mothers chose selflessness in giving birth to us. The “choice” is for men to value women and women to value themselves enough that sex isn’t an option unless they are prepared to be responsible parents. If it does happen, there are thousands of families in line to adopt. For the very small percentage of women who are at health risk, this is when tough decisions beyond my opinion must be made. As for separation of church and state: Most “experts,” not all believe the intent was to avoid a national religion. We are all formed and made in the image of God, our creator. My prayer is we (I’m including myself) begin to live our lives to choose Him vs. experiencing the struggles that come with our cultures’ selfish choices.

Ken Shadel

Crystal Lake