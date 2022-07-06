Letter: Candidates should support gun control

We know guns kill people. We know that high-powered military guns kill more people. We know that high-capacity guns kill even more people.

Gun lobbyists pretend that “guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” They pretend they don’t know that high-powered weapons make any person a thousand times more deadly. They know the truth; they sacrifice lives for profit.

We must stop pretending SCOTUS is protecting our rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

We know that any right to life candidate who doesn’t support gun control is pretending to be concerned for life. Each person killed in this year’s 308+ mass shootings had a “right to life.” Candidates should support gun control.

Gun lobbyists pretend the Second Amendment allows civilians to carry military weapons. It actually protects a well-regulated militia. It doesn’t protect civilian use of military weapons in horrifying mass murders. Believe the police who say, “no civilian should have these deadly weapons of war.” If blue lives matter, you will support gun control.

We must stop pretending that our prayers and condolences are enough for Highland Park. We must elect legislators who will protect citizens from gun violence. We must re-elect courageous problem-solvers such as Sean Casten, Bill Foster, Lauren Underwood and Brad Schneider, who, through meaningful legislation, speak out to stop this insanity.

Bruce Lane

Cary