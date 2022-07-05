Letter: A message to the silent majority

Ladies, get passports for you and your daughters — now. My family jokes that we should keep our passports current in case we ever need to leave the country quickly. With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, you may not have the luxury of time to wait for a passport.

The separation of church and state was written into the Constitution’s First Amendment. Since the bible is often quoted, religion is foundation of anti-abortion laws. I respect those wishes and the religious beliefs behind them. However, there is a large contingent of this country that doesn’t subscribe to those ideas. These people should also be respected by giving them a choice. You can be pro-life in a pro-choice world, but the converse may sentence many women into poverty or could lead to death.

I always vote with women’s rights in mind, as my womb is none of the lawmakers’ business. I grew up secure in the knowledge that I had options, and I wish those same options for my daughters. My heart goes out to the women who can’t afford to go to another county, state or country to get a much-needed abortion.

To my daughter, when she asked me just hours before the Supreme Court decision if I would help her to get an abortion if she ever needed one, I said yes. That offer still stands, even if we will need to use our passports.

Lorrie-Ann Fisher

Crystal Lake