Letter: Sheriff Bill Prim endorses Robb Tadelman as successor

When I decided not to run for re-election, I wanted to make sure I had a successor who possessed the integrity and the experience to run a large organization like the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Robb Tadelman possesses those qualities and he is hands down the most qualified candidate for sheriff in this election.

Robb serves as undersheriff because he worked his way through the ranks and distinguished himself in every task assigned to him. He is a forward-thinking leader who will effectively manage the office while being proactive in fighting crime with the latest tools available to law enforcement.

McHenry County has bucked the trend and our crime rate is going down. The credit goes to leaders like Robb Tadelman and the entire Sheriff’s Office staff, as well as our law enforcement partners throughout our county. Robb Tadelman has the respect of these officers and that is critical to the job.

I would urge you to vote for Robb Tadelman in the June 28 Republican primary election.

Bill Prim

McHenry County Sheriff