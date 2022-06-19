Letter: Vote for my husband, Robb Tadelman

Over 20 years ago I met, fell in love with and married Robb. What has always stood out to me and those who truly know Robb is that his purpose in life is to serve and protect. Before we had kids of our own, he would volunteer to coach Raiders football. He is active in his faith, and he sits on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters. He does this and so much more all while being the best cheer dad around to our two young daughters.

Over the past 18 years I have watched Robb be part of almost every aspect of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office from deputy, detective, SWAT, sergeant, lieutenant and now undersheriff.

Four years ago when Robb shared with me that he wanted to run for sheriff, I was not surprised. I see the passion he has for the community that he serves every day. He is constantly thinking about the safety and well-being of his fellow employees and, to this day, still goes out on calls in the middle of the night to be present for his team. I see him connecting community leaders together to foster an environment of collaboration. Robb understands that as a leader it in not about him, but how he brings people together to solve problems and create the best place to live.

Please join me in voting for my husband, Robb Tadelman, on June 28.

Kelly Tadelman

Lake in the Hills