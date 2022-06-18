June 18, 2022
Letters to the Editor | Northwest Herald

Letter: Robb Tadelman ‘stands out’ as McHenry County sheriff candidate

By Shaw Local News Network
This election is the most important election of our lifetime. It is important we elect an individual who believes in the Constitution and follows it. The sheriff is a citizen first — elected by the people and answering only to the people, not the government.

This individual should stand for the people to keep the peace and to secure, defend and protect the people of this county from threats to their liberties, their livelihoods and the peaceable enjoyment of their property.

I have heard the two McHenry County sheriff candidates speak. I have read their articles and newsletters. Only one candidate stands out. He has had years of experience and he has my vote. Vote for Robb Tadelman.

Tammy Fritch

McHenry