Letter: Another mass shooting

Children and their teachers were murdered in Texas. The families of these little ones and their teachers will never fully recover from this. Anyone who has ever lost a child knows the pain never really goes away.

We never know if sometime it might be our children or family.

We must get rid of assault weapons and pass legislation to protect citizens from more death.

Any senator or politician in power who does not support the above must be voted out of office. They are partially responsible for this tragedy. No power or money they have should mean more to them than human life.

I hear “We are better than this,” but in reality, we are not.

Phyllis Brooks

Algonquin