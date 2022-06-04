Letter: Vote for Tadelman

As the former owners of Wuich Mechanical Services in Huntley, my husband and I know what it takes to run a successful small business. You think about it constantly, even after you turn off the lights at the end of the day. How can we take better care of our customer? Our employees? Our community? How can we run our business without the assistance of government financial aid?

This is one of the many reasons why Robb Tadelman has our support to be the next McHenry County Sheriff. Robb has been with the Sheriff’s Department for the past 18 years and his entire career is focused solely on Law Enforcement. He will not be distracted by worrying about any additional income sources through running another business.

Robb is committed 100% to being the next sheriff of McHenry County and this is the reason that he has my vote on Tuesday, June 28.

Patti Wuich

Cary