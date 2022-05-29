Letter: Joe Biden damaging economy

As our country’s economy plummets toward a looming depression, the flawed and failed policies authored by President Joe Biden’s leadership continue. His immigration and stimulus programs have severely damaged our economy, endangered our health, and used our tax dollars to buy votes for the Democratic Party.

Biden used the virus as an excuse to shut down business and educational institutions. Vaccines were already available, but he took credit, then insisted that every citizen get multiple vaccinations. At the same time, he encouraged and enabled millions of uninoculated illegal immigrants to flood across our boarders.

His pork laden, trillion dollar infrastructure bill has caused an inflation level not seen here in over four decades. Additionally, he is pouring billions of dollars to Ukraine, and while shipping them guns and ammunition, is destroying Americans Second Amendment right to protect ourselves with firearms.

Not content with eliminating our right to self-defense, the Biden camp is also attacking the First Amendment by censuring any speech contrary to their socialist agenda. Alarmingly, the major news and social medias are complicit.

Meanwhile violent crime escalates, our savings and investments plummet, unemployment is rampant, and prices soar.

Craig Grant

Woodstock