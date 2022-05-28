Letter: Illinois financial outlook

This is in response to a letter on May 21. The writer says Gov. JB Pritzker deserves to be re-elected to a second term. The governor has done absolutely nothing to fix Illinois’ miserable financial outlook. He took the $8.1 billion gift from the federal government to pay down the state’s debt. He doubled our gas tax to 39.1 cents per gallon and on top of that there is a 6.5% sales tax. We now have about the highest gas prices in the nation. He raised our license plate fees 50% from $101 to $151.

You complain about the defeat of the so-called fair tax referendum that, if passed, would have given our politicians an open checkbook to raise taxes on all of it in the future. I’m very grateful to have people like Ken Griffin still in Illinois to help defeat Pritzker’s more tax referendum. If you want to give Mr. Griffin an honest evaluation, read the Chicago Tribune report from October saying that he donated over $1.3 billion over the years. Of that money, $125 million went to The University of Chicago, $19 million went to Art Institute of Chicago and $250 million went to Harvard University. Accusing Mr. Griffin of backing the referendum to just save himself money just doesn’t fly.

Al Norwood

Oakwood Hills