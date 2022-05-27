Letter: Biden’s Taiwan Defense

We inhabit a decade for democracy, and certainly a century of consequence. Recently, President Joe Biden committed our country to Taiwan’s defense in the face of China’s authoritarian attacks. As an American, I have never been as proud of a president’s wartime posture in my life. By offering Taiwan an ironclad promise dedicated to the preservation of constitutional government and capitalism, President Biden will deter Chairman Xi’s genocidal imperialism. As we look within, to solve vexing ills such as domestic depredations against Roe v. Wade, the immigration crisis, intense inflation, COVID-19, and the epidemic of gun violence, America must not forget our allies. The American people must remember that the United States serves as a beacon of hope to the world only if we continue to act in the name of justice, equity, and progressivism. However, we can only continue this inspirational legacy through the embrace of our triumph over evil at home and abroad. Whether it was Jefferson’s fight against the Barbary pirates, the Greatest Generation’s war against fascism or the defeat of the Soviet Empire, America once stood for right. Today, President Biden indicates that we will confront China and continue to champion the cause of liberty.

Henry J.H. Wilson

Barrington