Letter: Knitting ladies say thank you

Since the knitting and crafting ladies moved their Thursday morning get-togethers to the McHenry/Johnsburg Moose Lodge on Route 31, the Crafty Happy Hookers have been enjoying a most wonderful time.

As for many years in the past, we continue to make afghans, hats, bed booties, etc., for our veterans in VA Lovell and for veterans living in distress, near and far, wherever we can find a way to reach out to them.

In time for this past Easter, the Auxiliary Ladies of the Fox Lake American Legion managed, with a lot of time and hard work, to deliver over 100 of our afghan/lap covers, along with all their other collected goodies. It was a wonderful way to let these vets know that many of us have not forgotten them and that we were very proud to be a part of this achievement.

With enthusiasm, we have made knit goods for sending overseas to the Ukraine, plus collected a heaping carload of clothing, much of it for children. We also still knit or crochet many baby outfits for our local First Way.

Our renewed efforts have been made possible by the warm and charitable welcome we have received with our every weekly get-together. For those who might like to help us with these many endeavors and just happen to have unused yarn lying around, please feel free to drop it off at the Moose.

From all of us ladies, a most sincere and happy “thank you” to the McHenry/Johnsburg Moose Lodge #691, its officers and members. You have helped to make all these efforts, and more to come, possible.

The Reluctant Ringleaders,

Donna Koerner and Barbara Klapperich