Letter: Tadelman well educated

As a high school teacher, I believe education is extremely important. Robb Tadelman clearly values education. He has his high school diploma from Fremd High School, his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan, and graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He has also continued his education with his many certifications. When voting for an elected official, I want to make sure the candidate goes above and beyond, and not just meets the bare minimum requirements to run for a position. Robb Tadelman’s education goes above and beyond the minimum of a GED. On Tuesday, June 28, I will be voting for Robb Tadelman for McHenry County sheriff because he is the most educated and qualified candidate.

Dan Erlenbaugh

Cary