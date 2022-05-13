Letter: Tadelman for sheriff

Trustworthy, talented, true-blue Tadelman for sheriff.

Robb Tadelman checks all the boxes needed to become the next McHenry County sheriff.

• The only candidate currently working full time for the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and has been for over 18 years in a variety of positions. He is currently the second in charge of the Sheriff’s Department.

• Endorsed by the outgoing Sheriff Prim and numerous surrounding community sheriffs.

• Tirelessly involved in the community beyond his work in the sheriff’s office from Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County to football coaching and school reading programs.

• A terrific son, brother, husband, father and neighbor that is always there to listen and help anyway he can.

As residents and business owners in McHenry County, we will be voting for Robb Tadelman on Tuesday, June 28. He was tailor-made to become the sheriff of this great county that we call home. If you want the best person for the job, we encourage you to join us.

Rich and Pam Osmanski

Lake in the Hills