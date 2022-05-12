May 12, 2022
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stop the dirty tricks

By Shaw Local News Network
We have two people running for sheriff in McHenry County. One being Tony Colatorti. He seems to be a good, hardworking, successful businessman who has served twice as police chief right here in McHenry County.

As per the election board, he is more than qualified, yet someone just does not want him to run for office. Why? No one knows. Whoever it is has resorted to typical political dirty tricks.

To whoever it is, I have one simple question: What do you have against a decent, fair, honest election?

Wally Gullang

Huntley