Letter: The lost hug

This message is timely with Mother’s Day approaching, but the message is timeless.

When was the last time you hugged the one you love? I’m not talking about just the quick “love you and a squeeze on the shoulder” but a meaningful hug where you look deep into their eyes and really say “I love you” with a long, crushing hug?

All too often the demands of everyday life of family and job push our love for the one we chose to spend a lifetime with on the back burner. Quick pecks on the cheek, a vague “I love you, but what’s for dinner” or a myriad of other distractions.

Make it your job for the rest of the time you and your love have together to take the time everyday to not only give a hug but more importantly to get a hug back.

Why is that important? I lost my wife and best friend, Carol, to a combination of cancer and complications from surgery in March. I did not get that hug back and I really miss it.

Arthur Nystrom

Johnsburg