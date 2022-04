Why is it OK for the state of Illinois to take money I have earned over the last 57 years and give it to people that came here and are here illegally in the form of medical coverage to include dental and eye care as well as welfare?

I have to pay a Medicare premium even though I am retired. In addition, I have to pay extra for supplemental medical coverage and even more if I want dental and vision care.

Someone please tell me why this is OK?

Anthony J. Santinello

Huntley