Letter: ‘What is truth?’

In Chapter 18 of the Gospel of John, verse 37, Pontius Pilate asked Jesus, “What is truth?” His question came right after Jesus told him, “I have come into the world to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth listens to my voice.” Remember how this book of the Bible begins: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

Many in authority are doing everything possible to remove or ignore God and his truth. God’s word is very clear on why. “They are darkened in their understanding, alienated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, due to their hardness of heart.” (Ephesians 4:18). This is why much of what they support is the opposite of truth.

Passing laws doesn’t make abnormal behavior normal. The truth is we are all sinners and our behavior shows it. We all need a savior, that’s what Easter is all about.

Open borders, lawlessness with no consequences and taking away parental authority makes no sense. We need to return to the source of truth, listen to God’s voice and follow him. Our views come and go, “But the word of the Lord remains forever” (1 Peter 1:25). This is truth.

Jim Doll

Algonquin