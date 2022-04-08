Letter: America’s Fifth Column

Right now in America, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the kleptocratic, fascist authoritarian dictator, has his own fifth column in the Republican Party. Allied with Rupert Murdoch’s right wing propaganda machine, with mouthpieces like Tucker Carlson and the Putin wing of the GOP, this fascism is being normalized in America.

In Russia, it is reported that 83% of citizens support and defend Putin’s atrocities. This outrage is caused by a citizenry being completely devoid of reality, truth or facts, brainwashed by KGB-style mind control propaganda and the absence of verifiable news sources.

In America, 25% of the population is also radicalized to worship pathological liars, conmen, frauds and anti-American attempts to overthrow and overturn the Constitution and democracy.

Today, Putin-loving Republicans have enacted voter suppression and election subversion legislation in dozens of red states, just like Russia has. As the fifth column marches America towards a fascist state, it will only be defeated if those 40% of Americans, who choose not to vote, end their silent complicity to our own demise.

In 1939, 33% of Germans elected Hitler into power with demagoguery and xenophobia of Jews. Likewise, Putin’s lies and atrocities are devastating the lives of millions around the world. Will Americans unanimously reject this slide to right wing despotism? November’s election will determine if we remain a representative democratic republic or turn into an autocratic despot’s kleptocracy. Choose wisely.

Bob Janz

McHenry